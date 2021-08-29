North Goa (Goa) [India], August 29 (ANI): Goa police on Saturday arrested a Russian national for allegedly killing his Russian friend in North Goa's Siolim village.

The accused has been identified as Denis Kriuchoky (47). A Russian national Ekaterina Titova (34) was found dead in her rented apartment on August 19. The police investigated the matter and found the involvement of the accused who was absconding from that day onwards.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple Smartphone With Exynos 7884B SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The police said that the accused has now been arrested and sent to police custody for further investigation (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)