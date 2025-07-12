Gokarna, July 12: A Russian-origin woman and her two young daughters were rescued from a dangerous cave in the forested Ramatirtha Hill area of Gokarna on July 9, after police discovered them living there in hazardous conditions.

Authorities later confirmed that the woman, identified as Nina Kutina (40), had overstayed her visa by over eight years.

According to Gokarna police, on July 9, at around 05:00 PM, while patrolling Ramatirtha Hill to check for the safety of tourists, the police inspectors and staff of Gokarna police station gathered and checked the cave located within the forest area on the hill. The cave was checked, and it was found that a Russian-origin foreign woman, Nina Kutina (40 years old), was living there with her two young daughters, Kumari Prema (6 years 7 months) and Kumari Ama (4 years old). Karnataka: Russian Woman Seeking Spiritual Solitude Found Living in Gokarna Cave With 2 Daughters After Overstaying Visa for 7 Years.

When questioned, the foreigner stated that she had come from Goa with her children, as she was interested in staying in the forest for "worshipping God and meditating."

Police noted that the cave was located in a landslide-prone area and surrounded by venomous wildlife, posing serious risks to the family. After explaining the dangers, the woman agreed to move. She and her two young children were brought down safely from the cave on the hill. Then, as per her wish, she was safely delivered to the ashram of Yoga Ratna Saraswati Swamiji (80-year-old female Swamiji) associated with the NGO Shankara Prasad Foundation in Bankikodlu village of Kumta taluk under the protection of female police personnel. Karnataka Horror: Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose Over Loan Repayment Dispute in Shivamogga, Case Registered.

Initially reluctant to disclose their identification, Kutina later revealed details to police, the Women & Child Welfare Department, and Swamiji, stating that their passports and visas had been lost. However, during a subsequent search of the cave and surrounding forest, police and forest department officials recovered the documents, revealing that her visa had expired on April 17, 2017.

Following the discovery, the Superintendent of Police, Karwar (Uttara Kannada), contacted the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru. Necessary steps are now being taken to repatriate the woman and her children to Russia. They are currently under the care of the Women's Reception Centre for their safety.

Authorities said the woman and her daughters will be presented before the FRRO in Shanthinagar, Bengaluru, on July 14, under the supervision of a female police officer for further legal action.

