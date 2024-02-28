New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday appointed IAS officer S Chokalingam as the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

According to an EC notification, Chokalingam, a 1996-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been designated as the CEO of the state in place of incumbent S M Deshpande, a 1991-batch IAS officer.

According to established practice, the EC seeks a list of three names from the state government and designate one of them as the CEO.

CEOs are the top EC officials in states.

