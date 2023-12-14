Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Southern Railway will operate a Vande Bharat Sabari special train between Chennai Central and Kottayam to cater to the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing Sabarimala season.

According to a post shared on Southern Railway's official X handle, Train No 06151 MGR Chennai Central-Kottayam Vande Bharat Special will leave MGR Chennai Central at 04.30 hrs and reach Kottayam at 16.15 hrs on the same day on December 15, 17, 22 and 24.

During its return journey, train No. 06152 Kottayam-Dr MGR Chennai Central will leave the Kerala town at 04.40 hrs on December 16, 18, 23 and 25 and arrive here at 17.15 hrs the same day.

The train will make designated stops at stations including Katpadi, Salem, Palakkad and Aluva.

The initiative from the Indian Railway came after a mismanagement-related situation erupted at Sabarimala following the sudden surge of pilgrims a few days ago.

The hill shrine generally witnesses a heavy rush during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, which began on November 17 this year.

After the incident, the Kerala government has come under attack by opposition parties including the BJP and Congress.

However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the situation at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala was under control and asserted that the government machinery was intervening diligently in temple matters. (ANI)

