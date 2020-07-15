New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) "I am not joining the BJP," Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday, asserting that he had worked hard to defeat the saffron party and bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

Pilot told PTI that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so.

Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Live News Updates: Aritra Pal Tops West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam With 99.14%.

His remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president.

Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet.

Also Read | IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Mumbai For Today, High Tide Expected at 7:02 PM: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)