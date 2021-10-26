Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will address three election rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

He will hold meetings in support of Congress candidates in by-elections in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, according to a statement.

The Congress leader is scheduled to hold rallies at Chaigaon in Pandhana at 11 am, at Sanawad in Badwah at 12:30 PM and at Mundi in Mandhata constituency at 3 pm.

