Chandigarh, June 30 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday asked the AAP government to stop its policy of "political vendetta", asserting that it would start a people's campaign against it on key public issues like law and order and the drug menace.

The SAD held the first meeting of its newly constituted core committee which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Badal also appointed senior leader Gulzar Singh Ranike as the coordinator for the forthcoming Tarn Taran bypoll, which is necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal.

The core committee meeting also directed the party observers to complete the task of electing district presidents and forming booth-level meetings.

Giving details of the meeting, senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that "Emergency" like conditions were being created in Punjab by the AAP's Delhi team led by Arvind Kejriwal which was bent on "suppressing" the opposition's voice.

"Bikram Singh Majithia was regularly exposing the government, including its corrupt practices, and that is the reason that a false case has been registered against him," he said as he lashed out at the AAP government over registration of a disproportionate assets case.

The committee thanked all political leaders, who had expressed solidarity with Majithia and condemned the AAP government for indulging in a "witch hunt" against him.

Asserting that the disproportionate assets case would also come to naught like the 2021 drug case against Majithia, Cheema said "the SAD will continue to expose the AAP government as it has failed to keep any of the promises made to the people".

"Punjab is reeling under the spell of gangsters and the drug mafia which are ruling the roost. The law and order situation is at its worst ever. The entire governance has been outsourced to outsiders, who have been adjusted in top positions," he added.

Cheema said the core committee had also discussed the manner in which the AAP government was set to "forcibly" acquire 24,000 acres of land in Ludhiana, besides hundreds of acres of land across the state.

The SAD leader said that thousands of farm labourers would also lose their livelihood in the process.

"The land acquisition is a scam as farmers are being forced to give up their land and will not be fairly compensated for the same. We will not let this open loot of our land to succeed at any cost," he alleged.

The committee also expressed solidarity with noted actor Diljit Dosanjh and asserted that the latter was being wrongfully persecuted.

Dosanjh was being embroiled in a needless controversy, said the committee, adding that efforts should be made to discourage the politics of hate.

Dosanjh has been facing criticism for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his latest movie "Sardaar Ji 3".

