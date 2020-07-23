Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to tell the people of the state why the Congress government was not releasing any money accumulated in the CM Relief fund for providing assistance to hospitals, patients as well as those affected adversely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement here, party Spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that more than Rs 64 crore was accumulated in a private bank under the CM Relief fund but the money was not being utilised for those suffering due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Layoffs Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: 24% of People Lost Jobs During Lockdown, Shows Survey.

"As per reports more money is being deposited in the bank on an everyday basis but there is no release of any kind except for two releases of Rs 2.28 crore a long time back," he added.

The SAD spokesperson said corporate houses, businessmen, government employees as well as ordinary citizens had contributed to the CM Relief fund following an appeal for helping Punjabis during a time of a dangerous pandemic. He said except for two releases of Rs 2.35 crore which involved repatriation of Sikh Sangat stranded at Nanded Sahib, citizens and students stranded in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan as well as Rs 35 lakh compensation to the family of police officer Anil Kohli, no money had been released from the fund.

Also Read | Govt of India Amends General Financial Rules 2017 : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that the Congress government had not thought it fit to release money for safety equipment for doctors, ventilators or other infrastructure in hospitals. He added that the government did not even think it fit to subsidize the medical treatment of COVID-19 patients who were being forced to pay hefty amounts in private hospitals.

The SAD leader said the callous attitude of the Congress government bordered on being inhuman. He said during the lockdown phase, the state relied on social organizations including the SGPC to supply food to hospital staff and patients and did not even think it fit to release money from the fund for this essential service. He demanded that the money from the fund be released immediately for relief work. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)