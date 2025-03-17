Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was questioned for over seven hours after he appeared before a special investigation team of the Punjab Police in a 2021 drug case in Patiala district on Monday.

The former state minister was summoned by the SIT led by Deputy Inspector General (Ropar range) HS Bhullar at Police Lines in Patiala.

Speaking to reporters after his questioning in Patiala, Majithia demanded that the investigation into the case should be completed.

The Akali Dal leader reached the police lines around 11 am to appear before the SIT.

Majithia had earlier also been questioned by the SIT in connection with this case.

On March 4, the Supreme Court had directed Majithia to appear before the SIT. The order had come after the Punjab government said that he was refusing to cooperate in the probe.

The top court was acting on the Punjab government's plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order of bail to Majithia on August 10, 2022.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, when the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government was in power.

The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.

