Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) The 104-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is set for a reorganisation following the Akal Takht's decision to form a committee to oversee elections for the party president's post and other office bearers.

The party's political fortunes have waned in recent years under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, who, three months ago, was declared ‘tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht.

On Monday, the Sikh clergy issued a ‘tankhah' (religious punishment) for Badal and other leaders for “mistakes” committed by the SAD and its government in Punjab between 2007 and 2017.

Prior to the pronouncement of the punishment, Badal admitted to several mistakes, including pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during SAD government's tenure in Punjab.

Sukhbir Badal, the former deputy chief minister, was credited with the party's victory in the 2012 assembly elections. However, the SAD won only 15 out of 117 seats in the 2017 elections and just three seats in the 2022 polls. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SAD won only one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

These electoral setbacks let to his leadership come under scrutiny. The party recently faced the worst rebellion in its history, with a section of SAD leaders revolting against Badal over its general election results.

The five ‘Singh Sahibans' (Sikh clergy) have announced the formation of a six-member committee to oversee the membership drive of the party, ensuring transparency and the holding of elections for the president and office bearers within six months.

Rebel party leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala, who is part of the committee, stated on Tuesday that, following the Akal Takht's directions, all party leaders should now work collectively towards the revival of the Akali Dal.

“With Sukhbir Badal admitting his mistakes before the Akal Takht, the SAD now has a chance to rebuild its trust within the ‘Sangat' (Sikh community),” he said. Wadala also confirmed that the ‘SAD Sudhar Lehar' will now be disbanded.

Several rebel leaders, including Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who had previously called for Sukhbir Badal to step down, had formed the ‘SAD Sudhar Lehar' to “strengthen and uplift” the party.

The six-member committee, announced by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, will comprise Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, party leaders Iqbal Singh Jhunda, rebel leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Santa Singh, and Bibi Satwant Kaur, who represents the Akal Takht.

Before announcing the committee, Singh remarked that the SAD leadership had lost its moral right to lead the ‘Sikh Panth' due to its past mistakes and instructed the SAD's working committee to accept the resignations of those who had tendered them.

He also urged the rebel leaders to unite and work towards strengthening the SAD, setting aside any personal rivalry or jealousy.

Sukhbir Badal had resigned from the post of SAD president last month following his ‘tankhaiya' declaration. However, the working committee did not accept his resignation.

Badal stepped down after being found guilty of mistakes during the SAD's rule from 2007 to 2017, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case.

The SAD, which had been in an alliance with the BJP, severed ties with the party four years ago, over the issue of the now-repealed farm laws.

