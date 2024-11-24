Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal Sunday urged the Punjab government not to hold civic body elections during the fortnight of the martyrdom of the sons of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh from December 15 to 31.

"The SAD urges the Punjab government and the state election commission not to fix local bodies elections during the annual historic occasion of martyrdom fortnight of four 'Sahibzadas' (four sons of Guru Gobind Singh) and Mata Gujri ji (mother of Guru Gobind Singh) which falls between December 15 to 31," SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: 30 MLAs Who Joined Eknath Shinde in 2022 Rebellion Register Victory; 5 Suffer Defeat.

During the fortnight, millions of people visit all the religious places associated with this unparalleled history of sacrifices to pay their respects, he said.

Therefore, any election during the period would spoil the peaceful and holy atmosphere and hurt the religious sentiments of the people, he said in a statement.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Fire: 4 Houses, 10 NHPC Quarters Gutted in 2 Blaze Incidents in Kullu and Chamba Districts.

He said he hoped that the government and the state election commission would keep the sentiments of the people in mind while deciding the days of the elections.

The elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held by December end.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)