Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda was brought to Aster CMI hospital here at 4:45 PM on Sunday after he collapsed due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to Bengaluru from Shivamogga.

His condition is stable and will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours, said Aster CMI Hospital.

The minister was on his way to Bengaluru from Shivamogga after attending a state BJP meeting. Gowda collapsed after greeting party workers in Chitradurga, where he had a stopover for lunch at a hotel this afternoon.

He was admitted to Basaveshwara Hospital in Chitradurga. Later, he was rushed to the hospital in Bengaluru. (ANI)

