Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 31 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday extended her greetings to everyone on Eid and expressed her sadness over the suffering of Muslims in the country.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah also joined the people in offering Eid Namaz at the Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar, a significant religious site in the region.

Speaking to the media, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "I extend greetings to everyone at the Eid festival. My heart is saddened due to the atrocities against Muslims in the country. I pray to Allah for them and also for peace in Jammu and Kashmir."

In addition to Hazratbal, people gathered at various locations, including the Government Boys High School Sonwar, to offer prayers on this special day. The celebrations were peaceful, with people coming together to pray for peace, prosperity, and unity in the country and the region.

The day was marked by prayers for harmony and a hopeful outlook for a better future for all.

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with prayers and goodwill in Srinagar's Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. People gathered in mosques and prayer grounds to offer Namaz and celebrate the festival with family and friends.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have kicked off across the country with an outpouring of joy and togetherness as families and communities come together to mark the end of Ramzan. With heartfelt embraces, the exchange of Eid greetings, and the sharing of sweets and traditional delicacies, the day unfolded with an infectious spirit of unity.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, people were seen donning new clothes and smiling as widely as their hearts. The streets and homes were adorned with festive decorations, and the aroma of freshly prepared biryanis, kebabs, and sweet treats like sevai, kheer, and sheer khurma wafted through the air.

In the rural areas, small gatherings and family feasts created an equally heartwarming atmosphere, where the essence of Eid was celebrated through acts of charity, the giving of Zakat, and the spirit of giving. (ANI)

