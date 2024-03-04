New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed sadness at the "unfortunate tragedy that occurred during Mahashivratri celebrations in Mauritius" and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

Reports said six pilgrims died in a fire incident in the island nation on Sunday.

"Saddened to hear about the unfortunate tragedy that occurred during the Mahashivratri celebrations in Mauritius. Our condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Mauritius at this difficult time," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The pilgrims were travelling on foot to the Grand Bassin lake, considered sacred by Mauritius' Hindu community, the reports said.

In another post on X, the minister said, "Good to receive Secretary General Anne-Marie Descotes of France this morning. Our strategic partnership is growing from strength to strength. Confident that the Foreign Office Consultations and Strategic Space Dialogue will further enhance its momentum."

