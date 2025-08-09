Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, women from various sections of society tied rakhis to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Bhanuben Babariya, along with MLAs, police personnel, and women from across Gujarat, tied rakhis to the Chief Minister, offering blessings for his well-being and dedication to public service.

Students of Sadhana Vinay Mandir in Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad, presented a 100-foot rakhi illustrating the success of Operation Sindoor and the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this occasion, Gandhinagar MLA Ritaben Patel, Mayor Miraben Patel, members of the Gandhinagar BJP Mahila Morcha, women from the Brahma Kumaris and other organisations, school students, and Divyang women tied a rakhi to the Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life."

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9.Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

