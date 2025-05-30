New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of his personality rights against unauthorised use of his name and image by various websites employing artificial intelligence.

During the hearing before the bench of Justice Saurabh Benarjee, it was argued that his identity was being exploited to promote products fraudulently, prompting requests for takedown orders.

Also Read | Forceful Unnatural Sex With Wife Not Offence Under Section 377 or 376, but Cruelty Under Section 498A: Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"My name is being exploited to sell products--one such example is the book Garbh Yatra (on pregnancy), which features my image on its cover. People are blindly trusting these offerings because of my reputation, making this a clear case of fraud. These entities are leveraging AI to deceive the public," he argued.

The counsel representing Google submitted that affected parties must report specific URLs to intermediaries before any action can be taken.

Also Read | AP DSC 2025 Hall Ticket: Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee Admit Card to Be Released Today at apdsc.apcfss.in - Check Steps to Download.

After a brief hearing, the bench stated that it would issue an interim order on the matter soon.

In March this year, the Delhi High Court directed the removal of videos and content published by a YouTuber against spiritual leader Sadhguru's Isha Foundation from online platforms.

While issuing the order, the court emphasised that reputation is an essential aspect of an individual's dignity. It also underscored the need to balance freedom of speech and expression with the right to reputation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)