Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal's core committee on Friday spelt out the issues, policies, and principles on which it will go to the people of Punjab to seek a mandate in the Lok Sabha polls, said a statement.

"The party will continue to put principles above politics and it will never deviate from its historic role as a champion of the interests of 'Khalsa Panth', all minorities as well as all Punjabis," the party statement said, quoting a resolution at the meeting here this evening.

"At the same time, we will continue to devote all our energies towards preserving the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony on the basis of the vision of 'Sarbat da Bhala' (blessings for all)," it said.

"As the sole representatives of Sikhs and of all Punjabis, the party will continue its fight for more powers and genuine autonomy to the states. We have never compromised on these interests nor will let its vigil down on these in future," said a resolution passed at a special meeting of the core committee which was presided by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

SAD, which snapped ties with the BJP over the now repealed farm laws. There has been speculation that the two parties might revive their old alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The resolution further urged the Union government to honour its "categorical written commitment" for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' who had completed their terms, said the statement.

"These commitments were made in the august presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji over five years ago," said the resolution.

The SAD and the SGPC have been demanding the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners), which they claim are lodged in different prisons despite having completed their jail sentences.

The resolution further said the SAD would continue to champion the cause of the farmers and farm labourers and said that all promises made to them must be fulfilled.

"SAD is the largest representative democratic organisation of the farmers and has always been in the forefront of fighting for their interests," it said.

"The resolution condemned the conspiracies to break the SGPC by setting up a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana. We also condemn attempts to usurp control of the DSGMC, Takhat Sri Huzoor Sahib, Nanded and Takhat Sri Patna Sahib," it said.

The SAD core committee also called for the opening of the Attari and Ferozepur borders to facilitate trade through the land route with other countries, as Punjab is a landlocked State and faces massive handicaps in this regard.

The committee said it stands for human rights and is against the misuse of draconian black laws like the National Security Act.

"These measures were opposed by us even during the Emergency. Most patriotic leaders like (late) Sardar Parkash Singh Badal were also subjected to laws like the NSA by successive Congress regimes," it said.

It also strongly opposed "any attempts to dilute, in letter or in spirit, the constitution of India as framed by Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar".

