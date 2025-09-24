New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, on Tuesday organised a health camp as part of the ongoing 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' campaign. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PP Chaudhary also visited the camp, interacting with staff and beneficiaries.

The 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, with the aim of strengthening women's health and family wellness across India.

At the camp, nurse Soniya said, "Almost 3000 people have been tested here... We have also involved family planning in this... While celebrating PM Modi's birthday and for the betterment of women, under the slogan 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar', we are striving to provide the best possible treatment here. We are also doing sampling here in which we are covering diabetes, anaemia, hypertension, obesity, and thyroid. We are also covering nutrition, exercise, and physiotherapy..."

Another nurse, Jasmine, who is also part of the health camp, said, "... 800-900 patients are coming here daily... Around 3000 patients have already been screened here... Our target is 800 patients daily, but more than that are coming every day because there are many poor patients..."

Meanwhile, in a related outreach, the Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC), Najafgarh, organised special health camps on Tuesday under the same campaign. As part of this effort, a dementia screening camp for women was held at PHC Palam, and a cataract check-up camp at PHC Ujwa aimed to address eye health among women in the area.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan marks the largest-ever health outreach for women and children in India.

According to the release, the initiative, jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MoWCD), will involve organising more than 10 lakh health camps from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities. At the same time, the campaign will mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation. (ANI)

