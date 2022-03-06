Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar interacting with students and their parents in Gurugram (Photo/ANI)

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday, stated that the primary task of the government as of now is the safe evacuation of students stranded in the war-battered Ukraine.

Khattar, in Gurugram, interacted with the students who arrived from Ukraine and their families and heard about the situation of students stranded in Ukraine. He also took stock of their impending educational challenges.

Khattar said, "A very unfortunate event has occurred and about 1,800 students from Haryana among 18,000 to 19,000 Indian students were stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis."

"Our first task is to bring them safely to India for which the Ministry of External Affairs is making all the arrangements. Most of the people have been evacuated and the government is making arrangements to safely evacuate those who are still stuck in the various cities in Ukraine," he added.

He stated that once the students are back, we will address their education-related concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been regularly chairing high-level meetings over the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under Operation Ganga from crisis-ridden Ukraine. The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to five neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

