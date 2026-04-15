New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways provided a major update on Wednesday regarding the safety of Indian maritime assets in the Persian Gulf, confirming that all Indian seafarers are safe and no security incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Speaking at an Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Additional Secretary of the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry, Mukesh Mangal, announced a significant milestone in the government's efforts to protect its citizens amidst regional instability.

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A total of 2,337 Indian seafarers have been successfully brought back to India so far. 75 of these individuals were repatriated within the last 24 hours.

"... All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are currently safe. No incident reports involving Indian-flagged vessels have been received in the past 24 hours... The Ministry, through DG Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of 2,337 Indian seafarers, of which 75 have been repatriated in the past 24 hours. Operations at all Indian ports are normal, and no reports of congestion have been received...," said Mangal.

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The Ministry, through the DG Shipping, is maintaining round-the-clock observation of every Indian vessel and crew member currently in the Persian Gulf.

Providing an update on the maritime situation, Mukesh Mangal stated, "All Indian vessels and crew currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored. All seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe."

Meanwhile, Indian-flagged LPG vessel 'Jag Vikram', which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 11, arrived at Kandla Port on April 14 carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), officials said.

The vessel docked late on Tuesday night at Oil Jetty No. 1 at Kandla Port. The unloading process is expected to begin shortly and is likely to strengthen the country's LPG supply chain.

The vessel's arrival comes amid continued monitoring of maritime energy supply routes in the region.

The transit marks a breakthrough for New Delhi, as it is the first Indian ship to navigate the strategic corridor after the announcement of a 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran, aimed at cooling regional hostilities and restoring essential maritime trade routes.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of External Affairs are in coordination to bring back a total of 15 Indian-flagged vessels stranded at the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal said, "We, in coordination with MEA, are trying, putting our efforts to bring our vessels back. And as soon as our vessels can sail from the Strait of Hormuz, those vessels will come back. At present, a total of 15 Indian-flagged and Indian-owned vessels are there."

The ministry emphasised its commitment to ensuring seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations, highlighting continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders.

"Operations are normal at every Indian port, and there have been no reports of any congestion," the Ministry added.

The importance of the passage of Jag Vikram is further highlighted by the fact that nearly 90 per cent of India's liquefied petroleum gas imports are sourced from nations in the Gulf region.

On Friday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal provided a reassuring update on the status of vessels and crew members in the Gulf region, highlighting that no incident has been reported involving Indian vessels in the past 24 hours.

Earlier on April 8, Mangal also shared updates on policy measures focused on promoting port-led development and boosting the overall growth of India's shipping sector.

He said that several Indian-flagged vessels are currently present in the region, and the government is maintaining continuous coordination with relevant ministries, Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders to ensure safety and stability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)