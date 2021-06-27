New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A Delhi Court has sent the accused who was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with Sagar Dhankar murder case on Saturday, to two-day police remand.

"During the investigation of the case registered in Model Town Police Station, one more accused namely Gourav Lora (22), a resident of PP Colony, Baprola, Delhi has been arrested on June 26 at 09.30 pm. The court has sent accused Gaurav Lora to two days police remand," said Monika Bhardwaj (IPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, 12 accused persons have been arrested so far in the Sagar Dhankhar murder case. The court has issued non-bailable warrants against six absconding accused persons. Further investigation is underway.

On June 16, Delhi Police arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, the prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital and are now under judicial custody.

According to Delhi Police, the 38-year-old wrestler had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment. (ANI)

