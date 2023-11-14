New Delhi, November 14: Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday, according to a company statement.

He was 75. According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. Subrata Roy Dies: Sahara Group Founder Passes Away at 75 After Prolonged Illness.

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated, it added.

"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar," it said.

