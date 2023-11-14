Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday, November 14, after a prolonged illness in a hospital in Mumbai. Subrata Roy breathed his last at the age of 75. Roy, a prominent Indian businessman who built a vast empire across various sectors, was born on June 10, 1948, in Bihar's Araria. He had been battling a long illness. Roy was known for his finance, real estate, media, and hospitality ventures. Maheswar Mohanty Dies: Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Passes Away in Bhubaneswar.

Subrata Roy Dies

BREAKING: Subrata Roy, chairman of the Sahara Group, passes away aged 75 in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RMiiiCuRpi — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 14, 2023

Subrata Roy Dead

