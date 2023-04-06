New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): For the first time ever, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has integrated Khelo India Games Certificates with DigiLocker, thus allowing athletes, support staff, technical officers, Chef de Missions, competition manager etc to access their Khelo India certificates through the digital platform.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Khelo India Games participating athletes and other stakeholders will now be able to access their certificates of merit and participation from the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Madhya Pradesh onwards.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. A secure cloud-based platform for storage, it enables easy sharing and verification of documents and certificates. It aims at 'Digital Empowerment' of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents to the citizen's digital document wallet, said the official statement.

Integration with DigiLocker will allow athletes and stakeholders to access their digitally verified Khelo India certificates with one click, anytime and anywhere. It would enable access to authentic certificates, legally at par with originals.

It would also allow for the online sharing of certificates with consent. It would also provide for real-time verification of certificates, as different stakeholders can directly verify the data after obtaining the consent of the certificate holder, said the ministry. (ANI)

