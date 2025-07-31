Ghazipur (Delhi) [India] July 31 (ANI): A violent altercation between a group of employees celebrating a birthday party and a local momo vendor turned deadly on Wednesday night in Ghazipur, Delhi. Vikas Walecha, a 28-year-old Sales Manager at Dream Investor in Noida, was stabbed multiple times and succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, Walecha was brought dead to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital with multiple stab wounds.

The incident occurred when Walecha and his colleagues visited the Paper Market in Ghazipur to confront Salman, a local momo vendor, over a prior dispute.

The police stated that Walecha and other colleagues were celebrating a birthday on the night of July 30 when a previous altercation with Salman came up during conversation. The group, travelling in three cars, decided to go to the Paper Market near the CNG Pump to confront him. Upon identifying Salman at a wine shop near the CNG Pump, a scuffle broke out, and Salman retrieved a rod and called his associates, including Azad Mishra and Monu Mishra.

During the scuffle, Walecha was fatally stabbed, and Sumit Sharma, another employee, sustained a fractured leg. Sharma is currently undergoing treatment at LBS Hospital.

The police swiftly registered an FIR and formed four teams under the supervision of senior officers to investigate the case. These included members of the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Special Staff, AATS, and Ghazipur police station.

Through concerted efforts, the teams scanned CCTV cameras and identified the accused. Within hours of the incident, three accused persons were arrested, and one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) was apprehended.

The recovered weapons used in the assault include an iron rod and a knife. Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in the incident.

The deceased, Vikas Walecha, was a resident of Faridabad. The injured, Sumit Sharma, hails from Ghaziabad. Both victims worked at Dream Investor in Noida.

The police continue to probe the incident. (ANI)

