Samba/Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at an under-construction building on the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.

The blaze was noticed on the first floor of the OPD block of AIIMS Jammu around 6.30 pm and was brought under control by the fire and emergency services department within half an hour, the officials said.

"Welding work led to a minor fire on the first floor of the OPD block of AIIMS Jammu," Jammu AIIMS Director Shakti Gupta said.

Gupta said that he will review the standard operating procedure at the site on Monday and will subsequently submit his report to the government.

Deputy Commissioner of Samba Abhishek Sharma said the fire was reported from tower number six and the fire fighting operation was completed around 6.55 pm.

"There was no casualty in the incident as there were no labourers present inside the building," he said.

