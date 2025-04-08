Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq on Tuesday arrived at Sambhal police station as he was summoned by the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) for his alleged involvement in the violence that broke out at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid during a court-ordered survey of the mosque on November 24, 2024.

However, when the media tried to interact with him, Barq refused to give any reply to the questions.

Earlier today, during a presser, the SP MP said that he is not well and doctors have advised him to rest, despite his promise to go to the police station to cooperate in the investigation.

"Today, I am not feeling well. My doctor has advised me to rest, but despite this, I am going there so that the police administration does not feel that I am not cooperating in the investigation...," he said in the press conference.

On March 26, the Uttar Pradesh SIT arrived in New Delhi to hand over the notice to the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, for his alleged involvement in the Sambhal violence case.

The SIT went to MP's hostel at Western Court and handed over the notice to Barq.

Speaking to ANI, Zia ur Rehman Barq stated that he received the notice under Section 35(3) and that, as an MP, he will cooperate with the authorities in the investigation of the Sambhal violence that took place in November last year.

"I have received the notice given to me under Section 35(3)... Since I am a citizen of this country and also an MP, I have assured the police of full cooperation during the investigation", Zia ur Rehman Barq said.

Violence broke out in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year, which took the lives of four people.

In November last year, Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed the FIR filed against Zia ur Rehman Barq and the son of a local MLA for their alleged involvement in the Sambhal violence.

"An investigation is underway in the case. FIRs have been registered. FIR regarding instigation has been registered against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and the local MLA's son. 4 people have died. The injured are being treated. Strict action will be taken; if needed, NSA will also be imposed," said the Moradabad Police Commissioner.

While the police had filed an FIR against Zia ur Rehman Barq, the Sambhal MP called it a 'pre-planned' incident.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq also spoke to ANI and said, "It is so unfortunate; it is a pre-planned incident. Across the country, Muslims are being targeted, and such a bad situation has never happened after independence. The way the Places of Worship Act is being violated. One by one, pleas are being submitted, and a hearing is happening on the same day itself, and the order is also coming; the same day, DM and SP went and conducted the survey. People were stopped from offering Namaz. What was the necessity of a second survey?" (ANI)

