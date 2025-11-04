Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, has achieved remarkable success in the third cycle of evaluation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), securing an 'A' grade with a 3.09 CGPA.

The continuous guidance and inspiration of the Chancellor Anandiben Patel played a decisive role in achieving this milestone, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma said.

Also Read | Lalan Singh Booked: FIR Registered Against Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Over Poll Code 'Violation' in Mokama Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

"The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has appreciated the university's academic quality, discipline, administrative efficiency, and transparent work culture," he said.

"This achievement is a result of the university's academic quality, research-oriented approach, administrative transparency, and dedication to the preservation of Indian cultural values," these views were expressed today by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma, while expressing gratitude to the university family at the Yoga Sadhana Center after receiving the letter from the NAAC Director confirming the 'A' grade accreditation.

Also Read | Return to Office Policy: 8 in 10 Indian Positive Towards Returning to Office, Flexibility and Well-Being Major Concern, Says Report.

On this occasion, the entire university family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chancellor and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, as well as her Special Officers, including Sudhir M. Bobde, Dr Pankaj L. Jani, and Ashok Desai.

Expressing his happiness on this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma said, "This achievement is the result of the collective hard work, discipline, dedication, and quality work culture of the entire university family. It is not only a testament to the prestige of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University but also elevates the glorious tradition of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh in the field of Sanskrit education to new heights."

He further added that the university has continuously strengthened the standards of innovation, transparency, and quality at both academic and administrative levels. This 'A' grade awarded by NAAC is proof that the university is not only a leader in preserving traditional education but is also embracing a modern, quality-oriented education system.

The NAAC peer team conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the university's academic programs, research activities, student welfare schemes, administrative processes, digital innovations, and social responsibility initiatives. The evaluation specifically commended the university's role in preservation, its sound administrative system, the quality of its research work, and its dedication to promoting the Sanskrit language.

All the professors, officers, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers of the university expressed their happiness at this historic achievement and said that this accomplishment is the result of the collective efforts of the entire university family. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma also said, "Our resolve is that in the coming years, the university will not only provide a new direction in the preservation of Indian tradition and culture but also in the dissemination of Sanskrit knowledge and science at the global level."

The entire university family expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chancellor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for their continuous guidance, inspiration, and support to the university.

With this achievement, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University has once again demonstrated that the path to excellence can be paved by combining the traditions of Sanskrit and modern education. It is noteworthy that on October 14, 2025, the university received a letter informing them of the 'A' grade obtained in the re-evaluation by NAAC. Previously, on June 16 and 17, the university had received a B++ grade with a 2.99 CGPA from NAAC, for which a re-evaluation was requested to upgrade to an "A" grade.

On this occasion, Registrar Rakesh Kumar, Examination Controller Dinesh Kumar, Prof. Rampujan Pandey, Prof. Jitendra Kumar, Prof. Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Prof. Ramesh Prasad, Prof. Shailesh Kumar Mishra, Prof. Hirak Kant Chakraborty, Prof. Rajnath, Prof. Vijay Kumar Pandey, Prof. Dinesh Kumar Garg, Prof. Amit Kumar Shukla, Prof. Mahendra Pandey, and all other members of the university family participated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)