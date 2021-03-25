New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is protesting against three new farm laws, has given a call for a complete Bharat Bandh on Wednesday and said "all minor and big roads and trains will be blocked" and "all services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services".

The bandh has been called for the repeal of three agricultural laws, for law on MSP and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of "electricity bill and pollution bill" and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

A Samyukta Kisan Morcha release said that the bandh call has been given "against the anti-farmer government" on completion of four months of farmers' struggle at Delhi.

It said various farmers' organizations, trade unions, student organizations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported the protest call.

The protest will be held from 6 am to 6 pm. "All shops, malls, markets and institutions will remain closed under complete Bharat Bandh. All minor and big roads and trains will be blocked. All services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services. The effect of Bharat Bandh will be observed inside Delhi as well," the release said.

The release said that roads on which the farmers are protesting near Delhi are already blocked and alternative routes that have been created will also be blocked.

The SKM appealed to "protesting citizens" to make the protest successful while being peaceful.

"Protesters are advised to not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict. It is a result of the patience of the farmers that the movement has gone so long that we are constantly getting success," the release said.

Farmer unions have been protesting on the borders of Delhi against three new farm laws. (ANI)

