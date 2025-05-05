New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday attended the Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital and appreciated Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj's social work.

In a resounding call for a national cultural awakening, the Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav concluded on Sunday evening at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, with thousands gathering to reaffirm their commitment to India's spiritual heritage.

It was organised by the Vishwa Jagriti Mission under the leadership of Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj. The event signalled a renewed national push for the revival of Sanatan Sanskriti--India's timeless civilizational ethos.

In his remarks, Rajnath Singh said, "I congratulate respected Sudhanshu ji maharaj on his birth anniversary. I appreciate his social work from the bottom of my heart. Our sages have always shown the right path. Today they are striving to revive the sanatan dharma."

The Mahotsav witnessed an unprecedented confluence of political leaders, spiritual icons, and cultural figures. Among the distinguished attendees were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, Patanjali's Balkrishna, and acclaimed actress Kangana Ranaut. Their participation underscored the growing recognition of India's spiritual and cultural identity as a cohesive national force.

Delivering the keynote address, Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj declared, "Sanatan Sanskriti is the soul of Bharat. It is our responsibility to protect it, practice it, and pass it on not as tradition, but as the foundation for a conscious and empowered nation."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that there is a lot of work to do in Delhi.

"I would gift Delhi a clean Yamuna and homes for cows. I will clean the air of Delhi, but seers must clear the moral pollution," Delhi CM said.

Meanwhile, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, said that time has come to revive the gurukuls that were desimated by Macualay education system.

"We have to protect our Sanskriti, it is not enough to just say slogans about sanatan but have to work to strengthen it," Ramdev said.

The evening's highlight was the official launch of the Gurukul Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan, a flagship initiative of the Mission. It envisions the establishment of 10 Gurukuls and 108 Bal Sanskar Kendras across the country, designed to nurture a new generation rooted in Indian knowledge systems, moral values, and spiritual awareness.

The Mahotsav drew massive public participation, including educators, saints, youth leaders, and citizens from across India. The event reflects the broader vision of Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj and Dr. Archika Didi, Vice Chairperson of the Mission, to reintegrate Sanatan principles into both public life and institutional frameworks. Dr Archika Didi, a key architect of the Mission's national youth and education programs, continues to lead its expansive cultural outreach.

With its message resonating far beyond the venue, the Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav marked a significant milestone in India's ongoing cultural resurgence, rekindling the spirit of Bharatiyata at the heart of national consciousness. (ANI)

