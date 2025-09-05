Puri (Odisha) [India], September 5 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art depicting former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in Puri as the country pays tribute to him on his birth anniversary.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary is celebrated as Teacher's Day in India, paying tribute to his contributions to education and philosophy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his wishes on Teacher's Day, remembering Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He mentioned that the dedication of teachers towards nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future.

The Prime Minister also termed Dr Radhakrishnan as a distinguished scholar and teacher, whose thoughts are remembered by the citizens of the country.

"Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his heartfelt wishes on Teachers' Day to dedicated teachers across the country. He said that teachers are the strong pillars of nation-building and their role is significant in providing the right direction to the coming generation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted all the teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day, as informed in the official statement from the Chief Minister's office on Friday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister, while paying homage to former President, educationist and philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, said that teachers are the true nation builders," read the CMO statement.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the second President of India, holding the office from May 13, 1962, to May 13, 1967. Born on September 5, 1888, in a small town in Andhra Pradesh, Radhakrishnan was a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and statesman whose influence has left a profound mark on India's educational and political landscape.

Radhakrishnan received his education at Christian College, Madras, and went on to serve as a professor in several renowned universities, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. His philosophical and intellectual pursuits earned him the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford.

