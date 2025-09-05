Noida, September 5: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly holding a child at knifepoint to force his mother to undress in Noida. The accused, while threatening the woman to strip at the knifepoint, recorded the act and then blackmailed the woman for over two months.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the accused was identified as Gaurav. As per the report, the accused works as a hairdresser and also delivers groceries and milk. He was taken into custody by the Surajpur police and was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Delivery Boy Forces Woman To Strip by Holding Her Child at Knifepoint

The report said that on July 10, Gaurav arrived at the woman’s fourth-floor apartment under the pretext of speaking with her. Once inside, he allegedly pulled a knife and held it to the neck of her sleeping son. The woman said that he threatened to kill the boy if she resisted and forced her to undress while he recorded videos and took photographs.

Accused Starts to Blackmail Woman

"When I refused, he threatened to kill my children. He said he would throw my daughter into a drain. Fearing for their lives, I complied," the woman said in a statement. Following the initial assault, Gaurav allegedly started to blackmail the woman. He repeatedly visited her house and warned her against contacting the police. The harassment did not stop there. The accused scaled the balcony of her fourth-floor flat at night. Noida Shocker: Woman Journalist Harassed by 3 Men Tripling on Bike, Video Shows 1 Man Hiding Number Plate With Helmet.

Accused Sends Obscene Videos to Woman's Husband

On September 2, the accused sent the explicit videos to her husband, who works in Ahmedabad, uploaded some clips online and then showed up at her door around 6 am. This time, the woman called the emergency police helpline. An officer from the Surajpur police station said that while Gaurav fled before initial police efforts to locate him, he was subsequently tracked down and arrested.

The accused has been booked under BNS sections 76 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), along with provisions of the IT Act. Police are now investigating his phone to determine if the accused similarly targeted others.

