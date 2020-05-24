India News | Sand Dunes Force Authorities to Close Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi Highway

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24: The stretch of road connecting Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi's Arichal Munai, a tip of land protruding into the sea, has been closed for visitors as strong monsoon winds have started pushing the sand dunes towards the road.

The closure was done as this may pose a severe hazard to vehicles carrying tourists and pilgrims on that stretch.

The recent NH extension to Dhanushkodi has been attracting a large number of people, including tourists, who now drive up to the island's north-eastern tip. (ANI)

