Basirhat (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): Sheikh Shahjahan's brother Sheikh Alamgir who was arrested by the CBI for alleged involvement in orchestrating the January 5 attack on officials of the Enforcement Directorate, have been sent to five days' custody of the central agency, his advocate said on Sunday.

"....14 days of police custody was asked (for Sheikh Alamgir), but after the hearing, the court has allowed 5 days of CBI custody," Raja Bhaumik, Alamgir's advocate said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Banks on Beneficiaries of Welfare Schemes To Gift UP's All 80 Seats to PM Narendra Modi.

The CBI on Saturday arrested Sheikh Alamgir, brother of recently arrested Sandehskhali strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, and two others for allegedly spearheading an attack on the visiting ED team on January 5.

The arrested individuals were identified as Didar Baksh Molla, Faruk Akunji and Jiaudddin Molla (Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat).

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Congratulates Rahul Gandhi for His 'Strong Determination', Calls Him 'Rare Person'.

These arrests come as a crucial advancement in the case, shedding light on the intricate web surrounding the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)