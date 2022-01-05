Bhagyanagar (Telangana) [India], January 5 (ANI): A three-day coordination meeting, the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, of functionaries belonging to Sangh Parivar's organisations, began in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Besides RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale and other office-bearers of the Sangh were present in the meeting, which is held once a year.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: Appointments for Driving, Learning Licence Tests Suspended From Tomorrow.

"One-hundred-and-ninety office bearers of 36 different organisations are participating in the meeting. The attendees have taken both doses of the vaccine as per the COVID protocol," stated a press release from RSS.

The meeting is meant only for sharing information and no decisions are taken in it, the release added. However, the coming together of functionaries is significant as in the last year's meeting held in Gujarat, organisations related to the economy and labour debated on plans to improve education in the country.

Also Read | IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

"This year, India-centric education will be discussed by education organisations such as Vidya Bharti, ABVP, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal among others", the release said.

The Seva Bharti's social work during the Covid crisis would also be taken up for discussion, along with their various initiatives to improve health among children and eradicate malnutrition.

"In the meeting, discussions will be held on the environment, Parivar Prabodhan (family awareness) and social harmony (social harmony)", said Sunil Ambekar, All India Publicity Head of the RSS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)