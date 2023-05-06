Shillong, May 6 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday reviewed the rescue of students of his state from violence-hit Manipur.

So far, 83 students of Meghalaya were rescued from Manipur by air, a senior state Home Department official told PTI.

At the review meeting, Sangma was told that 66 students reached the Guwahati airport by an Alliance Air flight on Friday. On arrival, they were provided with food, and transportation was arranged for their return by buses to Meghalaya, officials said.

On Saturday, 17 students were rescued and brought to Guwahati, they said.

Fifty students will arrive in Guwahati on Sunday, 70 students on Monday and 30 students on Tuesday, they added.

On Wednesday, the travel for the remaining 15 students will be facilitated, officials said.

The state government has deputed two officers to oversee the evacuation from Manipur, they said.

