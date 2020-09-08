Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Lucknow administration on Monday launched 'Sanitisation on one call service' in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Now when a person tests COVID-19 positive in Lucknow, there will be sanitization in his area by placing just one call on the helpline number 0522-2307770.

The 'Sanitisation on one call service' was launched in the presence of Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash and other officials.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 61,625 active cases in Uttar Pradesh with 3,920 deaths so far. (ANI)

