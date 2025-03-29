Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Navaratri festival, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam urged authorities to shut down roadside meat, fish, and mutton shops out of respect for religious sentiments.

After meeting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Gunjalay of Zone 10, Nirupam stated that while restaurants can continue serving non-vegetarian food, open stalls should remain closed during the festival.

"Navaratri is starting from tomorrow. People worship the goddess and keep fasts. In such a situation, the shops selling mutton, fish and meat on the road should be closed. One can sell it in restaurants, but respecting the sentiments, all these shops selling these things openly on roads should be closed," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Earlier today, Nirupam urged Mumbai Police to shut down street-side Shawarma stalls and other non-vegetarian food vendors during the festival of Navratri.

Addressing the issue, Nirupam said, "From tomorrow, the holy festival of Navratri will start. A large number of Hindu devotees will observe fast and worship the goddess. In such a situation, Shawarma stalls are open on the roads in Mumbai, and non-veg is sold there. This is hurting Hindu sentiments."

He claimed that there are over 250 Shawarma stalls in Andheri East alone and announced that he, along with party members, would approach the MIDC Police Station to demand action against street vendors selling non-vegetarian food during Navratri.

Meanwhile, the Maihar district administration in Madhya Pradesh has banned the purchase and sale of meat, fish, and eggs within the limits of Maihar Nagar Palika during the Navratri festival from March 30 to April 7.

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation also announced that all meat shops in the city will remain closed during the upcoming Navratri festival and that the move, approved by the executive board, will be backed by awareness campaigns and enforcement drives during the festival.

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. (ANI)

