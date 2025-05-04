Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, claiming that the Ladki Bahin Yojana has been "closed down" and accusing the ruling coalition of reneging on election promises.

He said that while earlier promises included a payout of Rs 2,100, women are now getting only Rs 500.

"Ladki Bahin has been closed down. Earlier, you said you would give Rs 1,500, now only Rs 500 is being given. During elections, there was talk of giving Rs 2,100. But Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM) denied making any such promise. He said, 'when did I say? I never said such a thing.' But the government is yours, right? You are the deputy CM. When you become a minister, you talk about 'my money, my money' -- how is it your money? The money is meant for Ladki Bahin," Raut said during a press conference in Mumbai.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has been consistently criticising the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government over the scheme's implementation. Party leader Aaditya Thackeray called it a "shameless policy" that undermines the very promises made during elections.

"This is a different kind of shameless policy. They are working against all the promises made during the elections. Even today, only Rs. 1500 is being given to the Ladli sisters. Work is going on to reduce the number of beneficiary women", Aaditya Thackeray said while speaking to the media in March this year.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana aims to provide financial support to eligible women across the state. However, UBT leaders allege that the government is deliberately trying to lower the number of beneficiaries, raising concerns about its commitment to women's welfare and electoral accountability.

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the state budget in the assembly on March 10. While presenting the budget, Pawar announced that a total outlay of Rs 36,000 crore has been proposed for the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana scheme and further stated that financial benefits were being provided to 2 crore and 53 lakh beneficiary women under the scheme.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, the Maharashtra government has announced a total expenditure of Rs 7.20 lakh crore. The estimated revenue receipts stand at Rs 5,60,964 crore, while revenue expenditure is projected at Rs 6,06,855 crore. (ANI)

