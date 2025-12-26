Lakhimpur (Assam), [India], December 26 (ANI): On the eve of Susashan Diwas, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency was successfully concluded on Friday at the Silapathar College Field under Sissiborgaon Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth and sportspersons across the constituency, reflecting a strong spirit of sportsmanship and fitness.

Also Read | KVS NVS Recruitment Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out for Tier 1 Exam at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know How to Download.

Competitions were held in 100 m, 200 m, and 400 m running events, as well as in Chess, Volleyball, and Kabaddi. A total of 5,262 participants registered from across the Lok Sabha Constituency.

Prior to the final event, LAC-wise competitions were held in Sadiya, Doomdooma, Lakhimpur, Jonai, Sissiborgaon, Dhemaji, Dhakuakhana, Ronganadi, and Nowboicha, ensuring inclusive and widespread participation.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

The final constituency-level programme was inaugurated by Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah, who warmly welcomed all the participants selected from the LAC-level competitions and encouraged them to pursue sports with dedication, discipline and commitment.

The successful organisation of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav on Susashan Diwas reaffirmed the commitment towards promoting sports, discipline and good governance at the grassroots level in the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency.

On the occasion, the programme was also connected virtually to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Susashan Diwas, inspiring participants and attendees with his vision of good governance, youth empowerment, and a healthy, developed India.

In his address on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Sansad Khel Mahotsav is providing the country with thousands of talented athletes. Addressing the Sansad Khel Mahotsav through video conferencing today, the PM said, the scale of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav has grown significantly and also its impact. He said the sports festival is becoming a strong pillar with the mantra of nation-building through youth development.

The Prime Minister said, beyond winning and losing, the sportsmanship and spirit of fair play that the athletes learn through these games contribute to the development of capable and disciplined youth. He said, these capable and disciplined youth build the future of the nation. PM Modi said that in 2030, when India hosts the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, the entire world will be watching the country. He said it will be a major opportunity for young athletes. The Prime Minister said, India is also trying for the opportunity to host the 2036 Olympics. He said, those who will represent India then are today in the 10 to 12-year age group. Mr Modi said, there is a need to polish their talent from now and bring them to the national stage, and the Sansad Khel Mahotsav can play a big role in this. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)