New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Sarang helicopter aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force is all set to perform for the first time at the prestigious MAKS international air show in Russia that began on Tuesday.

The air show is a biennial fixture and this year's edition is taking place at Zhukovsky airport from July 20 to 25.

"This is the first occasion when the Sarang team is performing its four helicopter aerobatics display in Russia, with its 'Made in India' 'Dhruv' Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH)," the defence ministry said.

These helicopters, manufactured by state-owned aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, which makes them extremely suitable for military aviation, it said.

Apart from the IAF, the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard have also been operating the Dhruv ALH helicopters.

The Sarang team formed in 2003 in Bengaluru and its first international display was at the Asian Aerospace Airshow in Singapore in 2004.

Since then, Sarang has represented Indian aviation at air shows and ceremonial occasions in the UAE, Germany, the UK, Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Apart from aerobatics displays at national and international venues, the team has also taken part in numerous humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)