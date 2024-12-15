Lucknow, Dec 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said Sardar Patel's efforts to unite the country are the inspiration behind working towards building ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Humble tributes to the architect of modern India, farmer well-wisher, Iron Man 'Bharat Ratna' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his death anniversary!

"His contributions in giving a form to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation will always inspire us to work towards building 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," the chief minister said.

Sardar Patel, who was India's first deputy prime minister and home minister, breathed his last on 15 December 1950.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India."

The ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative was announced by the central government on October 31, 2015, on the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. It aims to enhance interaction between people living in states and Union Territories and promote mutual understanding.

