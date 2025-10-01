Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada Project, regarded as the lifeline of Gujarat's Jal Kranti (Water Revolution) and Krushikranti (Agriculture Revolution), has reached its maximum level of 138.68 meters (455 feet).

According to the Chief Minister's Statement (CMO), on the ninth day of Navratri, the CM performed Jal Poojan with Vedic chants at the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam Project in Ekta Nagar. This project supplies drinking water to over four crore people across Gujarat, covering 10,453 villages, 190 cities, and seven municipal corporations.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Retained in Parliamentary Defence Committee, Kamal Haasan Makes Debut.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation on 17th September 2017, the reservoir has reached its full level six times -- in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. At its full reservoir level of 138.68 meters (455 feet), the dam holds a total storage capacity of 9,460 million cubic meters.

Continuing the tradition of honouring the life-sustaining waters of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, the lifeline of Gujarat's development, CM Patel performed the Narmada Jal Pujan and conveyed his greetings. He urged citizens to use this invaluable resource wisely. The Chief Minister warmly interacted with Statue of Unity visitors and reviewed available tourist facilities

Also Read | Postage Stamp and 100 Rupee Coin by PM Narendra Modi to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of RSS Is Insult to Constitution of India, Says CPI(M).

As the National Unity Parade, which is held annually at Ekta Nagar on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, October 31, in the inspiring presence of PM Modi, is scheduled to take place this year on the special occasion of Sardar Saheb's 150th birth anniversary, the Chief Minister visited the site of the Unity Parade. He obtained complete details about the planning of the various programs for the National Unity Day celebration from the concerned officials and provided necessary guidance.

Notably, just 17 days after taking office as PM Modi approved the completion of the pending work on the Narmada Dam and the installation of its gates. The state government promptly executed the project, completing all work, including the installation of 30 gates, nine months ahead of schedule.

As a result, during this year's monsoon, water distribution has been carried out to North Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch through the Sujalam-Sufalam and SAUNI schemes. Under the Sujalam-Sufalam scheme, 98 MCM (3431 MCFT) of water has been provided, filling 877 ponds. Under the SAUNI scheme, 114 MCM (3992 MCFT) of water has been provided, filling 36 ponds, 325 check dams, and 31 dams, and further filling 162 ponds, 1104 check dams, and 30 dams.

According to the irrigation department's needs, sufficient water is distributed from the Sardar Sarovar Dam to fill reservoirs, check dams, and other water structures. During the overflow period of the Narmada Dam this year, water from Narmada was released into and revived 10 rivers - Pushpawati, Rupen, Banas, Saraswati, Sabarmati, Vatrak, Kun, Karad, Dev, and Heran.

During this monsoon, the River Bed Power House and the Canal Head Power House of the Narmada Project generated a total of 302 crore units of electricity. The highest monthly production so far, 105 crore units, was achieved in September 2025. In total, 6,810 crore units of electricity have been generated to date.

On this sacred occasion of Narmada water worship with Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava, Chhota Udepur MP Jashubhai Rathva, MLA Darshna Deshmukh, District Panchayat President Shri Bhimsinghbhai Tadvi, organisational office-bearers, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to CM MK Das, Chairman and Managing Director of Narmada Nigam Shri Mukesh Puri, Principal Secretary of Home Department Smt. Nipuna M Torawane, Joint Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Amit Arora, Director Thakkar, and senior district officials were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)