Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel did matchless service to Mother India. He was such a Home Minister of India who determinedly foiled the devious move of the British to divide India.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, Bhopal on Monday.

"Sardar Patel made the history of struggle. He contributed to all. His most important contribution is the successful merger of 563 Indian princely states into the Indian Union. He summoned the Nawabs and Rajas of the princely states and convinced them to merge into the Indian Union," Chouhan said.

Chouhan further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the 'Statue of Unity' constructed at Kevadiya in Gujarat to preserve the memory of Sardar Patel. That which we know today as Azad Kashmir, without it India would be incomplete. Had this matter been in the hands of Sardar Patel, then every inch of land would have been with India. He was truly an Iron Man. He converted the bureaucracy of the British era into a public service".

"The land of Madhya Pradesh is known for many freedom lovers and personalities who fought for freedom. School students of Madhya Pradesh go to Gujarat to see the grand statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This journey will inspire them for patriotism," he added.

CM Chouhan expressed the hope that students would also get knowledge and inspiration from the visit of Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

Governor Mangubhai Patel also addressed the program on the occasion. He called upon the people of the state to take inspiration from the achievements of the country and be determined to give new heights to our unity and excellence. "Our every effort towards fulfilling our civic duties for the integrity and unity of the country is a true tribute to Sardar Patel," he said.

Governor further said, "PM Narendra Modi, taking inspiration from Sardar Patel's ideals of keeping the country's interest paramount, is doing the work of building a strong, inclusive, sensitive, alert, humble and developed nation. Today, India is becoming fully capable of dealing with external and internal challenges under the leadership of PM Modi".

MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, "The leadership of PM Narendra Modi is similar to Sardar Patel who was a strong leader. Students of government schools of Madhya Pradesh have taken inspiration from his works and will visit the statue and memorial of Sardar Patel in Gujarat".

Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said, "Taking inspiration from the ideals of Sardar Patel, the state government is continuously working to serve the nation and preserve culture. Following the path of reconstruction of Somnath temple by Sardar Patel after independence, works of construction of Mahakal corridor and Shankaracharya memorial etc. are being done under the leadership of CM Chouhan".

Besides, a photo exhibition focused on the personality and work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was also inaugurated by Governor Patel and CM Chouhan in another room at the Auditorium on the occasion. (ANI)

