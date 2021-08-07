Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday virtually flagged off the first consignment of 'nano urea', developed by the Indian Farmers' Fertilisers Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), for the state.

The cooperative major introduced the "world's first nano urea fertiliser" in May this year to address the imbalanced and excessive use of conventional urea, it had said in a statement.

Sarma termed IFFCO's initiative as a "game changer" in the history of modern agriculture across the globe due to its benefits.

Transportation, handling and warehousing costs are expected to substantially reduce as only one bottle (500 ml) of nano urea will supply equivalent amount of crop nutrient that one bag (45 kg) of conventional urea provides, he said.

Sarma also urged IFFCO to set up a nano urea plant in Assam.

He urged the cooperative to take initiatives for streamlining fertiliser distribution channels for smooth supply of urea and other fertilisers to farmers of the state.

The chief minister added that the Centre spent about Rs 55,000 crore towards subsidy for urea alone during the financial year 2019-20.

