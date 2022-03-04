Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) V K Sasikala, confidante of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on Friday embarked on a two-day tour of southern Tamil Nadu to meet her supporters.

Also Read | Karnataka: Police Arrest Man For Blackmailing Women With Nude Selfies Video, Photos and Exorted Money in Bengaluru.

Amid demands from AIADMK workers in Theni to consider taking Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran into the party, she told reporters here that the entire party is a family and that she is going to meet children of the outfit.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sawai Madhopur.

The demand of a section of workers to take the duo back into the party has been opposed by others.

On her arrival at Tuticorin from here, she was accorded a rousing welcome at the airport by her supporters and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja called on her at the temple town of Tiruchendur. However, what was discussed during the meeting is not clear.

On multiple occasions Sasikala had claimed that she is the general secretary of the AIADMK, which was staunchly opposed by the main opposition party. The AIADMK flag is a permanent fixture on the bonnet of the car she uses to travel. The AIADMK has also opposed it.

Sasikala, who had tremendous clout in the AIADMK when former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was alive, is set to tour Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi regions and she is also likely to offer worship in temples.

In January 2021, she was released from prison after serving a 4-year term following conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

Later, she spoke to her supporters and several AIADMK workers over phone. This is the first time she has embarked on a trip to meet supporters and discuss with them following the fading of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sasikala and her relatives were eased out of the party years ago. Dhinakaran is heading the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)