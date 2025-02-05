New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Satyendar Jain on Wednesday exuded confidence in the party's victory as the polling is underway in Delhi.

Satyendar Jain, who is a AAP candidate from the Shakur Basti assembly constituency is eyeing to win the seat for the fourth time.

Jain further appealed to the people to vote in order to strengthen democracy and for a better future.

"To strengthen the democracy and for a better future, all of us should go out and vote... We are eyeing a next term victory for AAP..." Jain said.

Satyendar Jain is in the electoral fray against the BJP's Karnail Singh and Congress' Satish Luthra.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 39.51 per cent turnout among all districts.

The lowest turnout of 29.74 per cent was recorded in the Central district of Delhi.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 35.44 per cent, New Delhi 29.89 per cent, East 33.66 per cent, North 32.44 per cent, North West 33.17 per cent, Shahdara 35.81 per cent, South 32.67 per cent, South East 32.27 per cent and West 30.87 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Amidst the polling, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the Delhi Police were trying to stop people from casting their votes at a polling station in Chirag Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Bharadwaj claimed that the police were putting up barricades and attempting to influence the election in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi.

However, South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said that the police would investigate the concerns raised by the AAP leader.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh alleged that one of his party workers, Uday Gill, who had recently joined the party was detained by the police "without" any reason.

Taking to X, Sanjay Singh wrote, "One of our workers, Uday, has been detained at the Mandir Marg police station without any reason. I am present at the police station."

However, the official handle of DCP New Delhi in a post of X, wrote, "He is detained as he was physically forcing people to come on particular political party table along with his accomplice."

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today. Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

