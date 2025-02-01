New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court here has issued summons to a company made accused in the Satyendra Jain Disproportionate Asset (DA) case. M/s Indo Metalimpex Private Limited has been summoned by the court.

Other 8 accused including Satyendra Jain already had been summoned by the court after taking cognizance of main charge sheet in April 2019. While issuing summons, the Court said that there are specific allegations against M/s Indo Metalimpex Private Limited also.

" Accordingly, let summons be issued to M/s Indo Metalimpex Private Limited," Special CBI Judge said in an order passed on January 31.

The Supplementary Chargesheet was filed against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Ankush Jain, M/s Akinchan Developers Private Limited, M/s Manglaytan Projects Private Limited, M/s Paryas Inforsolutions Private Limited and Indo Metalimpex Private Limited was filed on 03.01.2025.

It is stated that accused Ankush Jain and accused Vaibhav Jain were benami holders of the amount of Rs. 16,38,83,500, received in the accounts of M/s Akinchan Developers Private Limited, M/s Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, M/s Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and M/s Indo Metalimpex Private Limited, during the year 2011 to 2016, as well as the cash amount of Rs. 7,44,22,592, deposited in Bank of Baroda, Bhogal Branch, as advance tax under the Income Disclosure Scheme, 2016.

It is alleged that the said companies are controlled by accused persons, namely, Satyendar Kumar Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain, the said amount is an expenditure of the said companies and their controllers accused persons, namely, Satyendar Kumar Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain. Therefore, 1/3rd of the said amount of Rs. 7,44,22,592, deposited in Bank of Baroda as advance tax during November, 2016 i.e. Rs. 2,48,07,530, is taken as an expenditure of accused Satyendar Kumar Jain during the Check Period i.e. during the period 14.02.2015 to 31.05.2017 and the same is included in Statement 'D' of the Supplementary Chargesheet.

The court noted that After filing of the present Supplementary Chargesheet, the computation of disproportionate Assets comes to Rs. 3,95,68,028.34, and the percentage of disproportionate assets as 582.24 per cent.

In the main chargesheet dated 03.12.2018, the total amount of disproportionate assets was Rs. 1,47,60,497.67. The percentage of disproportionate assets was 217.20%.

The main chargesheet in the instant matter was filed on 03.12.2018 against accused persons namely, Satyender Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain,Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain and Ankush Jain. Cognizance against the said accused persons was taken on 30.04.2019. (ANI)

