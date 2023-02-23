Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) [India], February 22 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Wednesday celebrated its 'Founding Day' showcasing the Kingdom's long journey that began 300 years ago through various events describing the country's heritage and culture, and its historical treasures.

The founding of the country by Imam Mohammed bin Saud is celebrated on February 22, and its unification by King Abdulaziz on September 23 which is known as National Day.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: A Year On, Here's Why PM Narendra Modi Named Ukraine Rescue Mission After River Ganga.

Among celebrations included the "Al Majlis Event For The Founding Day", which aimed to provide visitors with an insight into the depth of Saudi Arabia's heritage and culture through numerous lectures, discussions, and workshops highlighting the state's historical ' treasures.

Further activities included paintings from Saudi Arabian artists, melodies from the country, calligraphy arts, and history.

Also Read | Supreme Court Will Take Decision on Shiv Sena Symbol Row in Further Hearing, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

In collaboration with local painters, the Al Majlis exhibition showcased paintings that come to life in the spirit of the Saudi state, its culture, and its history.

Musical tunes at the "Melodies From My Country" zone attracted visitors.

Arabic calligraphy was uniquely embodied through the symbols of the 'Founding Day' logo in an artistic and cultural manner. The track reviews speeches delivered by the King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince on the Founding Day along with historical photographs also connected to the country's rich culture and civilization.

Lectures, dialogue meetings and workshops that include various topics of the history, heritage and culture of Saudi Arabia were among the engagements.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, issued a Royal Decree to commemorate the founding day annually on February 22, which represents the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's deep historical, civilizational, and cultural roots when Imam Muhammad bin Saud established the first Saudi state in 1139 AH / 1727 CE.

It is a national occasion to commemorate the founding of the Saudi State by Imam Muhammad bin Saud started three centuries ago, as the Imam established a political entity that achieved unity, stability, and prosperity. On that day, Diriyah became the capital of the first Saudi State.

The founding day commemorates the three centuries of the existence of the Saudi State, highlighting its historical and civilizational depth, celebrating its diverse cultural heritage, and expressing devotion to the imams, kings, and citizens who serve the nation.

The 'Founding Day' celebration included engagements of other events organised here that comprises the two-day 2nd edition of the Saudi Media Forum, and the 3rd edition of Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF).

Saudi Media Forum, which began in the capital Riyadh on Monday and concluded on Tuesday, also witnessed the participation of over 1,500 media professionals and industry leaders from Arab and foreign countries joining to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the media industry.

Started under the patronage of King Salman bin Abulaziz, the two-day Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF) specifically focussed on global data collection, associative realization and analysis for humanitarian action and sustainable development also concluded on Tuesday.

The RIHF focussed on the role of research in achieving the goals of humanitarian action and sustainable development and achieving the goals of sustainable development through associative realization. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)