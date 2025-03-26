New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, took a swipe at the distribution of the 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit, saying the gesture would have held more significance if all communities were treated equally and Constitutional rights remained intact.

His remarks also came in the wake of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on Muslims' safety.

"He is right. Muslims are very safe. In Sambhal, five people were killed, and there are a lot of cases of mob lynching. We don't deny that Muslims are safe. It's just that often the religious sentiments of Muslims are hurt, their religious places are targeted. After all this, the Muslims are safe," Barq said.

On November 24, last year, violence erupted in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a 500-year-old ASI-protected mosque. Five deaths were reported.

On the distribution of the 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit, he added, "We would have been happy if this kit had been distributed when we were treated equally in this country, when our Constitutional rights were not taken away."

The National Media in-charge of the Minority Morcha, Yasir Zilani, explained that the "Saugat-e-Modi" scheme is a campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the goal of promoting welfare schemes among the Muslim community and gathering political support for BJP and NDA.

The Saugat-e-Modi campaign is particularly significant as it focuses on the occasions of Ramzan and Eid. Under this campaign, the BJP Minority Morcha plans to reach out to 32 lakh Muslim families and collaborate with three thousand mosques.

In an interview with ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured that people of all religions are safe in the state, asserting that as a Yogi, he wishes for everyone's happiness.

The CM added that if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in his state.

CM Yogi, highlighting the tolerant nature of Hindus, said that a Muslim family would feel safe among a hundred Hindu families. He, however, questioned the possibility of 50 Hindu families being safe among a hundred Muslim families. (ANI)

